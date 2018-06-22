Wealth inequality gap continues to grow in Scotland

Inheritance rather than income is now more likely to provide a good living standard.

PA

Council tax could be more closely aligned to property values to tackle wealth inequalities, according to a new report.

In recent years, wealth has outstripped income in growth, meaning it is harder to close the wealth gap through savings.

Young people are also worse off than older generations, with those born in the second half of the 1970s having a third less wealth at the age of 35 compared to those born just five years before (£33,000 compared with £52,000).

Research by the Resolution Foundation found that younger people's prospects increasingly dependent on inheritance.

Typical Scottish wealth is now £237,000 per household, which is lower than the £259,000 for Britain as a whole, the report said.

More than half of household assets are accounted for by pension savings, compared with 42% across Britain, the analysis of ONS statistics found.

It found that younger generations are not on the housing market in as large a scale, with just 32% of Scots being homeowners, down from 47% in 2003.

It highlights that wealth in Scotland is nearly twice as unequally held as income, with a quarter of Scots having less than £500 of net savings and 7% having zero savings or negative balances in their current accounts.

The Resolution Foundation said that council tax, as the biggest wealth tax, was fully devolved and while noting recent "modest" reforms said it could be "much more closely tied to property values".

Director Torsten Bell said: "Wealth in Scotland has grown fast in recent years and will come to play a bigger role in determining life chances in the decades to come.

"This increase in wealth across Scotland has sat alongside falling home ownership rates, particularly for young families, who are struggling to accumulate wealth as preceding generations have been able to.

"The accumulation, distribution and taxation of wealth should be at the centre of policy debates in Scotland in the years ahead.

"If current trends continue it will become much harder in modern Scotland to earn your way to being truly wealthy, and young people's prospects will depend less on their ability, and more on whether or not they inherit assets from relatives."

Responding to the report, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said it was time for a debate around taxing wealth.

He said: "Just a 1% windfall tax on the wealthiest 10% in Scotland could raise £3.7bn and put wealth back to work for the economy as a whole.

"This is no time to tinker around the edges. We need real change, not just more of the same - a more balanced economy in a more equal Scotland built on higher investment, better public services and one where the broadest shoulders bear the biggest burden."

Douglas Hamilton, chair of the Poverty and Inequality Commission, said: "The only thing more staggering than the level of private wealth that is held in Scotland, is the extremely high level of inequality that exists.

"Although the country as a whole has never been richer, the wealth is concentrated in a relatively small number of people."