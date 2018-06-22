  • STV
  • MySTV

Wealth inequality gap continues to grow in Scotland

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

Inheritance rather than income is now more likely to provide a good living standard.

money
PA

Council tax could be more closely aligned to property values to tackle wealth inequalities, according to a new report.

In recent years, wealth has outstripped income in growth, meaning it is harder to close the wealth gap through savings.

Young people are also worse off than older generations, with those born in the second half of the 1970s having a third less wealth at the age of 35 compared to those born just five years before (£33,000 compared with £52,000).

Research by the Resolution Foundation found that younger people's prospects increasingly dependent on inheritance.

Typical Scottish wealth is now £237,000 per household, which is lower than the £259,000 for Britain as a whole, the report said.

More than half of household assets are accounted for by pension savings, compared with 42% across Britain, the analysis of ONS statistics found.

It found that younger generations are not on the housing market in as large a scale, with just 32% of Scots being homeowners, down from 47% in 2003.

It highlights that wealth in Scotland is nearly twice as unequally held as income, with a quarter of Scots having less than £500 of net savings and 7% having zero savings or negative balances in their current accounts.

The Resolution Foundation said that council tax, as the biggest wealth tax, was fully devolved and while noting recent "modest" reforms said it could be "much more closely tied to property values".

Director Torsten Bell said: "Wealth in Scotland has grown fast in recent years and will come to play a bigger role in determining life chances in the decades to come.

"This increase in wealth across Scotland has sat alongside falling home ownership rates, particularly for young families, who are struggling to accumulate wealth as preceding generations have been able to.

"The accumulation, distribution and taxation of wealth should be at the centre of policy debates in Scotland in the years ahead.

"If current trends continue it will become much harder in modern Scotland to earn your way to being truly wealthy, and young people's prospects will depend less on their ability, and more on whether or not they inherit assets from relatives."

Responding to the report, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said it was time for a debate around taxing wealth.

He said: "Just a 1% windfall tax on the wealthiest 10% in Scotland could raise £3.7bn and put wealth back to work for the economy as a whole.

"This is no time to tinker around the edges. We need real change, not just more of the same - a more balanced economy in a more equal Scotland built on higher investment, better public services and one where the broadest shoulders bear the biggest burden."

Douglas Hamilton, chair of the Poverty and Inequality Commission, said: "The only thing more staggering than the level of private wealth that is held in Scotland, is the extremely high level of inequality that exists.

"Although the country as a whole has never been richer, the wealth is concentrated in a relatively small number of people."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.