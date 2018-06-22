News Stand: Brexit caused bullying, Mum tried to save hundreds
Catch up with today's front page news from across Scotland on Friday, June 22.
Today's The Herald says: Brexit blamed for rise in racism in bullying of pupils.
Daily Record: Mum tried to save 100s of Dr Opiate victims.
The Press and Journal: Milk allergy led to child abuse probe.
The National: 'I want to be a midwife... but I can't get a Visa.'
The Scotsman: SNP's £453m underspend sparks row over budget 'slush fund'.
The Times of Scotland: Airbus prepares to take flight.
