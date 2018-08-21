  • STV
Chief medical officer defends use of mesh implants

Dr Catherine Calderwood said the procedure should be offered 'in exceptional circumstances'.

Mesh: Report has called for total ban (file pic).
Mesh: Report has called for total ban (file pic). Doctoroftcm

Scotland's chief medical officer has said vaginal mesh implants should remain available for women undergoing "exceptional circumstances".

Dr Catherine Calderwood spoke to STV as a parliamentary report recommended use of the implants should be banned in Scotland.

The report, from Holyrood's Public Petitions Committee, criticised the continued use of the procedure in Scotland despite the request for a moratorium.

Thousands of women in Scotland have been treated using the implants but some have suffered painful and debilitating complications as a result.

However, Dr Calderwood said in some cases the mesh implants were the only way to improve the quality of life for women with severe incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse.

She told STV: "We've heard from women with terrible life changing injuries following the use of mesh and we must prevent that happening in the future.

"What we do have is a small number of women with very, very debilitating symptoms from their incontinence, their prolapse and in whom there is no choice but to use mesh which will actually improve their quality of life."

In many cases, Dr Calderwood said, mesh is preferable to operations which can lead to their own complications, or be unsuitable for some patients.

"So we do offer women a choice," she added.

"We would only offer mesh in very exceptional circumstances and with fully informed consent so that the number of risks and complications are fully understood by people coming forward to have the procedures."

Dr Calderwood also said it was "unacceptable" that many women had been harmed by their implants, and she had consulted with campaigners against the process, whose stories she described as "very distressing".

She believes, however, that patients are now given more information about the process and possible side-effects, giving them the option of making their own decision about treatments.

"We have a very good safety record now around the very few operations that are going ahead," she said.

"Women are fully informed and given all the options and we will continue to have a high vigilance around complications, around readmission rates and making sure that we are only doing this in very, very few circumstances where we will be sure that they will make a difference."

According to Dr Calderwood, fewer than 50 procedures involving mesh were carried out across the whole of Scotland.

Following publication of the new report, she has now taken the decision to limit these procedures to just "two or three" specialist units covering the whole country.

"We are now in a situation where we must make sure that the surgeons are as experienced as possible," she said.

Dr Calderwood said this would further reduce the risk of complications around mesh, which a wide-scale study recently found to be around 6%.

She concluded: "For some women will fully informed consent, their symptoms of incontinence or prolapse will be worth it - for them - of a very small percentage risk of complications."

