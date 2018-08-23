Headless woman at centre of clan mystery reinterred

A special service was held at Wardlaw Mausoleum in Beauly, near Inverness, on Thursday.

The remains of a headless woman at the centre of a Highland clan mystery have been reinterred at a special service.

It had been thought the coffin at Wardlaw Mausoleum in Beauly, near Inverness, may have contained the bones of the 11th Lord Lovat Simon Fraser, known as the Old Fox, who was beheaded in London in 1747 following the Battle of Culloden.

Clan Fraser legend had suggested his remains had been stolen by supporters and taken back to Scotland to the family mausoleum.

But a DNA examination by renowned forensic expert Dame Sue Black found the remains were that of a young woman aged between 25 and 35.

The search for the Old Fox continues and next month historian and clan member Sarah Fraser and Erik Lundberg from Wardlaw Mausoleum will travel to the Tower of London where the remains of Simon Fraser were said to have been originally interred following his execution.

Fans of historical time-travel series Outlander regularly visit the mausoleum, with the Old Fox featuring in the stories as the grandfather of fictional character Jamie Fraser.

