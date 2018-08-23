Graphic novel examines history of slavery in Scotland

Freedom Bound follows the stories of three slaves who lived in 1700s Scotland.

Collaboration: The novel will be sent out to schools. Warren Pleece/BHP comics

A groundbreaking comic book following the stories of three slaves who lived in Scotland during the 1700s is to be given out free to schools.

The graphic novel, Freedom Bound, came about as a result of extensive research by Glasgow University academics into the history of slavery in Scotland.

This research was then adapted by artist Warren Pleece into the 145-page book.

Included in the work is the story of Joseph Knight, the man who brought the case against his master which led to Scots law proving slavery illegal.

A copy of Freedom Bound is now going to be sent to every school in Scotland along with resources to allow students to take their interest further and to assist teachers in lesson planning.

Pleece, who has worked on comics including 2000AD and Hellblazer, said: "Though I have worked on political material before and drawn and written period pieces, Freedom Bound has been a unique experience, not just for me, but for all the team involved.

"I hope readers will engage with the stories of Ann, Jamie and Joseph and realise their tales, like so many others are just as relevant to us today.

"In a time of increased intolerance and suspicion, we need a greater understanding about our own past to comprehend our present and possible futures."

Freedom Bound is being published by BHP Comics, Scotland's only independent graphic novel publisher.

BHP director Sha Nazir said: "Graphic narrative is able to engage young readers in ways in which traditional prose cannot, offering both visual and text cues to the learner.

"Freedom Bound will use this to help bring readers into the historic period and engage them in important political and historical study which will massively benefit their learning.

"This has been a very ambitious and long-term collaboration between BHP Comics, the University of Glasgow and writer and artist Warren Pleece but we know the benefits that this book will bring to many generations of Scottish students will be a fantastic reward."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.