News stand: Salmond reported to cops, IndyRef2 before 2021?

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday August 24.

News stand: 24/08/2018.

Today's newspaper front pages are dominated by the news that former First Minister Alex Salmond has been reported to police over sexual assault allegations.

The Daily Record -

The Scottish Daily Mail -

Scottish Daily Express -

The Press and Journal -

The National says - We can't rule out IndyRef2 before 2021.

And finally The Scotsman has - No-deal Brexit set to trigger the return of 'rip-off' fees.

