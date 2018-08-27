News Stand: Salmond to stay in SNP, patient waiting times

Here are the newspaper front pages from around the country on Monday, August 27.

#Scotpapers: Daughter of couple who died on Egyptian holiday speaks out.

Catch up on the headlines around Scotland on Monday.

The Scottish Daily Express covers the daughter of a British couple who died at a hotel in Egypt's demand answers.

The Herald, The Scotsman and The Times all lead on Nicola Sturgeon's remarks at the weekend that there is "no legal basis" for the SNP to suspend Alex Salmond.

The Press and Journal reports that patients in the Highlands are waiting twice as long for treatments as they did three years ago.

Finally The National leads on response to remarks by former European Council president Herman von Rumpuy that a no-deal Brexit would be an "existential threat" to the UK.

