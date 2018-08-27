Sea King RAF crews may have been exposed to asbestos

The iconic aircraft were used in search and rescue operations in Scotland for years.

Sea King: Warning over potential asbestos risk (file pic). Crown Copyright

RAF engineers who maintained Sea King helicopters may have been exposed to asbestos, it has emerged.

The iconic "budgie yellow" aircraft were used in search and rescue operations in Scotland for more than 40 years.

Thousands of Royal Navy and RAF engineers are reportedly being contacted by the Ministry of Defence but pilots are not believed to be at risk.

Sea Kings were retired from service north of the border in 2015 after search and rescue operations were privatised.

A spokesman for the MoD said: "The safety of our personnel and our partners is always our highest priority.

"All Sea King items suspected to contain asbestos have been removed from stores."

Asbestos can cause fatal lung conditions, including cancers like mesothelioma.

They are the result of breathing in tiny asbestos fibres which become embedded in the lining of the lungs, abdomen or heart.

The embedded fibres damage the organs and cause tumours. It can take years for conditions to develop after exposure.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.