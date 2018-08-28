News Stand: Salmond slams leak, 'scathing' schools report

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, August 28.

#Scotpapers: 'Gang war plotters' to stand trial.

Here are the headlines around the country on Tuesday.

Both the Scottish Daily Express and The National lead on the investigation looking into allegations Alex Salmond sexually harassed two former colleagues.

The former echoes Scottish Labour's call for transparency in the meetings between Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon since the probe began.

The latter carries Salmond's demand for an inquiry into the "flagrant" breach of confidentiality that saw details of the allegations described in media reports.

The Scottish Sun reports that six suspected gangsters are about to stand trial over alleged bids to kill rival gang members.

The Herald covers a "scathing" report by the SQA into this summer's National 5 and Higher exams, which says some Higher Maths pupils are making basic errors in sums.

The Scotsman leads on a bumper year for the capital, with a new sales record for the Edinburgh Fringe.

And The Courier reports on an Australian mother criticising an "insulting" sentence against a Perthshire football coach who posed as a boy and targeted her young son on social media.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.