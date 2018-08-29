News Stand: Hit-and-run on six children, P1 tests claim

Here are the newspaper front pages from around the country on Wednesday, August 29.

#Scotpapers: Paige Doherty's father dies.

Catch up on the headlines across Scotland this Wednesday.

Both Metro Scotland and The Scottish Sun lead on the conviction of Gerald Gavan, who tried to kill six schoolchildren caught up in his hit-and-run attempt against Billy McGregor.

The Daily Record reports the news that the father of murdered teenager Paige Doherty has died.

The Press and Journal covers the violent clashes on Tuesday between British and French fishing vessels in the English Channel.

The National leads on the story of couple reportedly told to remove a Saltire flag from their window by neighbours.

And The Herald reports claims a leading Scottish civil servant misled parents about their right to opt children out of controversial P1 tests.

