Prisoners offered free vaping kits ahead of tobacco ban

The Scottish Prison Service intends to make all prisons smoke-free this year.

Vaping: Prisoners smoke at higher rate than wider population (file pic).

Smokers in Scottish prisons will be offered free vaping kits ahead of a ban on tobacco in jail.

The Scottish Prison Service intends to make all prisons smoke-free by the end of November this year.

Around eight out of ten inmates smoke, compared to just two out of ten in the wider population.

The SPS says its plan will help prisoners make the transition and improve the health of its staff.

"The introduction of rechargeable vaping devices is an interim process to help those with deep seated habits to break this and save money for the public purse in the long term," a spokesman said.

"While stopping smoking and nicotine consumption completely will always be the best option, they will help for those in our care to cope without access to tobacco while in custody.

"The use of vaping devices is common within the community."

From November 30 it will become a criminal offence to bring tobacco into prisons.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.