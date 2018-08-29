Flying Banker clocks up 11,000 flights over three decades

Anne Rendall island-hops across Orkney every week to open branches of RBS.

Anne Rendall is one of Loganair’s most frequent flyers Orkney Photographic/PA

A woman known as the Flying Banker has been honoured after 30 years of serving remote customers - a job which has seen her notch up 11,000 flights.

Every week Anne Rendall island-hops across Orkney to open local Royal Bank of Scotland branches for customers there.

Ms Rendall, who has been presented with an award by airline Loganair, says the views on her daily commute "never get old", even after three decades.

Every Monday the bank worker heads from her base on the capital Kirkwall to Longhope on the island of Hoy by ferry.

On Tuesday she flies from Kirkwall Airport to Stronsay, Westray on Wednesday and Sanday on Thursday, before finishing off the week in Stromness.

She also visits Papa Westray and North Ronaldsay once a month.

The 59-year-old said: "Every day is different and the views on my daily commute never get old. I regularly meet tourists on board who are quite surprised that I get to experience the journey every week."

During a ceremony at Kirkwall Airport, Loganair pilot Colin McAllister presented Ms Rendall with an award commemorating her many flights on board the eight-seater Britten Norman Islanders which link Orkney's islands.





The 1.7-mile hop between Westray and Papa Westray is the world's shortest scheduled airline service, officially taking two minutes but often lasting less than a minute.

Mr McAllister said: "It's been a pleasure to fly Anne to work each week and I'd like to congratulate her on 30 years as Orkney's Flying Banker - she's definitely one of our most loyal customers and feels like part of the team.

"While the Inter-Isles service is famed for the world's shortest scheduled airline service and is visited by thousands of tourists each year, it is also an essential part of life for the people of Orkney, which is demonstrated through Anne's 30 years on the service."

Ms Rendall, who serves between 40 and 50 customers each day, is only RBS's second flying banker.

The service was launched in 1969 by Mary Muir, who did the job for almost 20 years before handing over the reins in 1988.

