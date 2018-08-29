  • STV
  • MySTV

Flying Banker clocks up 11,000 flights over three decades

STV

Anne Rendall island-hops across Orkney every week to open branches of RBS.

Anne Rendall is one of Loganair’s most frequent flyers
Anne Rendall is one of Loganair’s most frequent flyers Orkney Photographic/PA

A woman known as the Flying Banker has been honoured after 30 years of serving remote customers - a job which has seen her notch up 11,000 flights.

Every week Anne Rendall island-hops across Orkney to open local Royal Bank of Scotland branches for customers there.

Ms Rendall, who has been presented with an award by airline Loganair, says the views on her daily commute "never get old", even after three decades.

Every Monday the bank worker heads from her base on the capital Kirkwall to Longhope on the island of Hoy by ferry.

On Tuesday she flies from Kirkwall Airport to Stronsay, Westray on Wednesday and Sanday on Thursday, before finishing off the week in Stromness.

She also visits Papa Westray and North Ronaldsay once a month.

The 59-year-old said: "Every day is different and the views on my daily commute never get old. I regularly meet tourists on board who are quite surprised that I get to experience the journey every week."

During a ceremony at Kirkwall Airport, Loganair pilot Colin McAllister presented Ms Rendall with an award commemorating her many flights on board the eight-seater Britten Norman Islanders which link Orkney's islands.


The 1.7-mile hop between Westray and Papa Westray is the world's shortest scheduled airline service, officially taking two minutes but often lasting less than a minute.

Mr McAllister said: "It's been a pleasure to fly Anne to work each week and I'd like to congratulate her on 30 years as Orkney's Flying Banker - she's definitely one of our most loyal customers and feels like part of the team.

"While the Inter-Isles service is famed for the world's shortest scheduled airline service and is visited by thousands of tourists each year, it is also an essential part of life for the people of Orkney, which is demonstrated through Anne's 30 years on the service."

Ms Rendall, who serves between 40 and 50 customers each day, is only RBS's second flying banker.

The service was launched in 1969 by Mary Muir, who did the job for almost 20 years before handing over the reins in 1988.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.