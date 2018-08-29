Andy Murray suffers bloody nose while playing with daughter

The Scots tennis star, 31, posted pictures of the damage on his Instagram page.

Andy Murray shows the damage. Andy Murray/Instagram

Andy Murray's return is one of the greatest in tennis - but he couldn't move quickly enough to stop a brutal blow from his own daughter.

Ten-month-old Edie left her dad with a bloodied nose as she came out swinging while the two played.

The Scot, who is currently taking part at the US Open in New York, posted evidence of the damage on his Instagram page.

He commented on the picture: "When playing with your 10-month-old daughter gets a bit too physical."

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray is in action later on Wednesday when he takes on Fernando Verdasco for a place in the third round.

It's his first Grand Slam tournament in 14 months after a hip injury forced him to undergo surgery in January.

Murray has two daughters with wife Kim, whom he married in Dunblane in 2015.

Their first daughter, Sophia, was born in February the following year.

