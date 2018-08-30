News Stand: Alex Salmond quits SNP to 'avoid party rifts'
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Thursday, August 30.
Here are the headlines around the country on Thursday.
There's only one story making all the front pages on August 30, and that's Alex Salmond's decision to resign from the SNP.
