Armed forces service 'increases risk of self-harm'

People who quit the armed forces early are at especially high risk, a study says.

Self-harm: New study examines risk to armed forces veterans (file pic). PA

People who have served in the armed forces are at increased risk of self-harm, according to a new study.

Glasgow University academics examined the records of more than 50,000 veterans living in Scotland over a period of 50 years.

They found that veterans are 30% more likely so self-harm overall.

But that risk soars to 70% among people who leave the armed forces before completing their training.

However, the risk is 60% lower among people who have served for long periods of time.

Researchers say the findings suggest the biggest risk factors come from veterans' lives before they sign up.

Lead researcher Dr Beverly Bergman said: "This is an important study which provides the first insight into an important area of veterans' mental health.

"Although overall the veterans were at increased risk of self-harm, the risk reduced steadily with longer service, which suggests that the biggest risk factors come from people's pre-service life and that longer military service is protective."

The report, which used data from the Scottish Veterans Health Study to examine hospital admissions due to non-fatal self-harm, was published in Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology.

