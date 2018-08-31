News Stand: SNP facing civil war over Salmond cash pleas

Catch up with today's front page headlines from across Scotland on Friday, August 31.

News Stand: 31/08/2018.

Today's papers are again dominated by the fall-out from allegations facing Alex Salmond with claims of a party split over the issue.

The Daily Record - Fury over Eck cash pleas cause SNP civil war .

The Scotsman - Salmond left under fire for crowdfunding case as appeal nears £100k.

The Metro - Crowded out.

The Herald- SNP 'on brink of civil war' over Salmond legal fight.

The Times of Scotland - SNP faces split over Salmond sex claims.

And finally The National- Blackford: Party is 'pretty united' over Salmond.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.