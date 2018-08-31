  • STV
Seaman's surprise proposal after eight months in Gulf

The couple, who've been together four years, got engaged at HM Naval Base Clyde.

Moment of truth: Hazel Staunton was waiting for Joshua Bertman's return.
Moment of truth: Hazel Staunton was waiting for Joshua Bertman's return. PA

A heavily pregnant bride-to-be has told how it felt "surreal" after her partner returned from eight months in the Gulf with the Royal Navy and proposed.

Hazel Staunton was waiting for Joshua Bertman as he arrived at HM Naval Base Clyde in Argyll and Bute at the end of his deployment.

The couple of four years, from outside Doncaster in Yorkshire, are expecting a baby girl in three weeks, who will be named India.

But the able seaman caught his long-term partner off-guard when he was the first person off HMS Bangor and got down on one knee.

Mr Bertman, 22, said: "I've missed all of (the pregnancy), so I've come back and she's like this.

"(I decided to propose) about two months in. I wanted to do it, so I thought I'd just do it - it's a good time to do it when in sunny Scotland.

"I'm going to spend a lot of time with the dog, until the baby comes, then I'm going to spend a lot of time with the baby and then fit (Hazel) in when I can."

Ms Staunton jokingly added: "And go to Nando's."

The 21-year-old mother-to-be also said: "I just couldn't believe it, I was just so happy - it didn't feel real."

For the past three years HMS Bangor has been in the Gulf as part of efforts to protect shipping lanes.

MCM1 Crew 2 took over the vessel in January.

Their deployment has seen them take part in an exercise testing the ability of the Omani Navy to work with other naval forces in the region.

It was among three British ships which also joined American and French forces in the Gulf of Oman for training exercises.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.