STV launches new co-anchored six o'clock news programme

Kelly-Ann Woodland and John MacKay will front new-look show from September 10.

Top team: Kelly-Ann and John will co-present. STV

STV is launching a new-look STV News at Six programme.

The show - beginning on Monday, September 10 - will be co-anchored live from Edinburgh by Kelly-Ann Woodland and live from Glasgow by John MacKay.

Kelly-Ann and John will also anchor separate sections from their respective cities during the programme comprising local stories, features and sport.

They will then combine for a live interaction with STV weather presenter Sean Batty, who will forecast conditions for the east and west of Scotland.

Sports news will come live from Raman Bhardwaj in Glasgow and Paul Barnes in Edinburgh.

The programme promises more original journalism, interaction with viewers and will be complemented by content on the STV News website and social media channels.

Meanwhile, Laura Boyd has been appointed as STV News' entertainment reporter, covering Scotland's arts, music and culture scene.

Bobby Hain, STV's managing director for broadcast, said: "We wanted to set a new standard for Scottish news and I'm confident our reinvigorated STV News at Six will do that.

"The dual presentation format will deliver the combined strength of our presenters and whole team of news journalists to bring a fresh, authoritative but friendly approach to our flagship news programme.

"STV News at Six will now include more original journalism, live commentary, interaction with viewers and of course, we'll have complementary content on our social and online platforms."

The concept of the new format STV News at Six was designed by senior director John Mason.

Viewers across STV North will still get STV News at Six broadcast from Aberdeen, with a bulletin for the Dundee and Tayside area.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.