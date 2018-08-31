Homebase to close more than half of its Scots branches

The outlets due to close by early 2019 include Aberdeen, Dundee and Inverness.

Homebase: Stores to shut across Scotland (file pic). PA

Homebase will close more than half of its Scottish stores after receiving approval from creditors.

The ten branches, which will all shut by early 2019, include Aberdeen, Dundee, Pollockshaws and Inverness.

A total of 42 stores will close across the UK, putting around 1500 jobs at risk. Homebase currently has 17 outlets in Scotland.

Homebase chief executive Damian McGloughlin said: "We are pleased that an overwhelming majority of our creditors have supported the plans laid out in the CVA.

"We now have the platform to turn the business around and return to profitability.

"This has been a difficult time for many of our team members and I am very grateful for their continued support and hard work.

"We can look to the future with great confidence, and we will be working closely with our suppliers to capitalise on the opportunities we see in the home improvement market."

Homebase has 241 stores in the UK and Ireland and employs about 11,000 people.

Homebases closing in Scotland

Aberdeen: Bridge of Don

Portlethen

Dundee

East Kilbride

Greenock

Hawick

Inverness

Pollokshaws

Robroyston

Stirling

