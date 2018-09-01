Temperatures to reach mid 20Cs in Scotland next week

The summer sunshine is to return to the country from continental Europa.

Sun: Areas including Glasgow to get warm weather. Creative Commons / Cropped

Temperatures are to hit the mid 20Cs in Scotland next week.

Areas including Glasgow, Moray and the Highlands are expected to get the warm weather.

It comes two months after temperatures reached more than 30C across the country.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said temperatures will peak at the mid 20Cs over the next couple of weeks.

He said: "The weather is set to become more settled and warmer again as a similar pattern to June and July become established over the UK and Scandinavia.

"High pressure is set to move north east across the UK next week and settle over the North Sea, or over Scandinavia, which means that warmer weather is likely to be drawn back in from continental Europe.

"Temperatures are likely to peak out around the mid 20Cs in some areas by the end of next week and into the second week of September."

Sean added: "If the south easterly air flow develops as expected, then the highest temperatures will favour places such as the north and west Highlands, Argyll, Moray and the Glasgow area.

"The high pressure will also bring a return to much drier conditions for a few weeks, although some rain may affect the far north and west at times.

"So even as we move into meteorological autumn this weekend, it seems the summer weather is set for a return."

