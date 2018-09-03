News Stand: Old Firm crush, independence poll boost

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, September 3.

#Scotpapers: Criminals who target elderly 'should face tougher sentences'.

Catch up on the headlines around the country this Monday.

The Daily Record and the Evening Times lead on the crush which left five supporters injured prior to the Celtic v Rangers clash on Sunday.

While The National and The Scotsman both report a new poll showing majority support for Scottish independence and for a united Ireland in the event Brexit happens.

Also dealing with issues around Brexit, The Press and Journal covers fears of an exodus of doctors in the Highlands when Britain leaves the EU.

Finally, The Herald leads on a call for tougher sentences against criminals who target elderly people.

