STV announce four-year partnership with Virgin Media

Virgin TV customers will have full access to regionalised versions of STV in HD.

STV: Partnering with Virgin Media. STV

STV has announced a four-year strategic partnership with Virgin Media.

The deal means Virgin TV customers in Scotland will have full access to regionalised versions of STV in HD for the first time.

The agreement includes the launch of STV Player on Virgin Media's set top boxes, also for the first time, as well as enhanced marketing commitment from Virgin Media on STV's services.

CEO of STV, Simon Pitts, said: "Virgin Media's TV platform is very popular right across Scotland and we're delighted to be enhancing our partnership and extending the reach of STV's fantastic programmes through this innovative, long term agreement.

"We'll be giving our Virgin viewers two 'firsts', the launch of STV Player and the launch of all STV regional variants in full HD, allowing Scottish audiences to access our popular shows however and whenever they want them."

Chief digital entertainment officer at Virgin Media, David Bouchier, said: "We are very pleased to have agreed this long term partnership with STV.

"It is fantastic news for our customers in Scotland as it will be the first part of the UK where channel 3 will be fully regionalised in HD.

"Virgin Media's Scottish customers will be able to watch their local version of STV for the first time in HD, no matter in which part of the country they live."

