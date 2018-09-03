Police car involved in 'serious' crash while on callout

The emergency vehicle was responding to another incident at the time of the collision.

A police car has been involved in a two-vehicle crash in Ross-shire.

The emergency vehicle was responding to another incident at the time of the collision on the A9 at Delny.

Three people were involved in the crash at around 3pm on Monday, which police described as "serious".

Emergency services remain at the scene and a coastguard helicopter was requested to assist with casualties.

Police said the road has been closed between Invergordon and Kildary and local diversions are in place.

