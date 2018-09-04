News Stand: Hot tub death, Scottish legislative plans

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, September 4.

#Scotpapers: Health board under fire for 'Big Brother' snooping.

Here are the headlines around the country this Tuesday.

The Daily Record leads on the investigation into the death of a woman who died after falling ill in the hot tub of former Liberal Party leader Lord David Steel's son.

The National reports on "bizarre" remarks by Scottish Tory deputy Jackson Carlaw calling on the SNP to vote for the Chequers deal and not back the pro-Brexit faction of his own UK party.

On the subject of Brexit, Metro Scotland covers comments by Nicola Sturgeon that it won't derail her government as she lays out the Scottish Government's legislative programme for the year.

But one aspect of this programme, the newly-announced pledge to boost green buses and build more electric vehicle charging points, has been dismissed as "window dressing" by the Greens, reports The Scotsman.

The Times leads on the revelation that SNP membership has now outstripped that of the Conservative party to become the second largest in the UK.

And The Press and Journal covers criticism of NHS Grampian over new snooping sensors it plans to deploy to monitor how much time staff spend at their desks.

