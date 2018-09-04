  • STV
Reconviction rates in Scotland fall to 19-year low

Around a quarter of people are now reconvicted of a crime within a year.

Arrest: Reconviction rates fall again (file pic).
Reconviction rates in Scotland have fallen to a 19-year low, the latest figures show.

Around a quarter of people are now reconvicted within a year, compared to two thirds a decade ago.

However, people given short prison sentences are almost twice as likely to be reconvicted than those handed community payback orders.

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf said short sentences "often serve little purpose".

"There will always be cases where the court rightly decides prison is the most appropriate sentence," he said.

"We are supporting the Scottish Prison Service to provide services that help transform the lives of people in custody.

"The time they spend in prison is an opportunity for rehabilitation and change, and to develop links with services and support to prevent re-offending on release."

"I have made clear my determination to ensure victims are at the heart of Scotland's justice system," he added.

The National Statistics figures published by the Scottish Government on Tuesday cover the 2015/16 financial year.

