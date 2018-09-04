Driver cut free from van after crash with ambulance

The smash happened on Rhives Road near Munlochy in the Highlands on Tuesday morning.

Police, fire crews and an air ambulance attended the scene. UK Emergency Aviation

A van driver had to be cut free from his vehicle after a crash with an ambulance.

The smash took place at around 9.35am on Rhives Road near Munlochy in the Highlands on Tuesday.

Police, fire crews and an air ambulance were all in attendance.

A SFRS spokesman said cutting equipment was used to free the man from his van.

It is believed he has not suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.