Driver cut free from van after crash with ambulance
The smash happened on Rhives Road near Munlochy in the Highlands on Tuesday morning.
A van driver had to be cut free from his vehicle after a crash with an ambulance.
The smash took place at around 9.35am on Rhives Road near Munlochy in the Highlands on Tuesday.
Police, fire crews and an air ambulance were all in attendance.
A SFRS spokesman said cutting equipment was used to free the man from his van.
It is believed he has not suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.