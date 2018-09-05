News Stand: Woman had sex with boy in Ibiza, Scotland in World Cup
Catch up with today's front page news from across Scotland on 05/09/2018.
Daily Record - 59-year-old woman had sex with boy, 14, on Ibiza balcony.
The Scotsman - SNP's £250m mental health pledge as child waits soar.
The National - Scotland reach World Cup!
Scottish Daily Mail - SNP past their sell-by date.
The Times of Scotland - Corbyn slapped down by allies over antisemitism.
The Press and Journal - Fishing vessels flee as French Navy intervenes.
