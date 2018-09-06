News Stand: Commie Sheridan, May vows revenge on Russia

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, September 6.

News Stand: 06/09/2018.

Daily Record - 'Commie Sheridan' as former MSP picks up bumper paycheque as presenter for Russian TV news channel.

The Times of Scotland - May vows revenge on Russia as Britain identifies key suspects in nerve agent attack.





The Scotsman - Mesh implant link to death sparks call for investigation.

The National - Barnier: PM's Brexit plan is 'dead' already.

The P&J - Worker left in coma after fall at new AECC.

And finally The Herald - Scottish economy 'stagnated' for 15 years says report.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.