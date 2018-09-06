Senior doctor warns some NHS services could face closure

BMA chair Dr Lewis Morrison says there are still not enough senior doctors in Scotland.

One of Scotland's most senior doctors has warned some NHS services will have to be closed down unless issues over staffing are addressed.

Dr Lewis Morrison took on the role of leading the British Medical Association in Scotland this week.

He believes patients will be forced to travel a lot further to get treatment in future.

"We've seen some instances already of services having to be withdrawn in some locations because of the lack of senior staffing particularly," he said.

"I think many places are working with absolutely no slack in the system at all, therefore there are a number of hospitals and a number of health services in Scotland which are at risk of either having to fundamentally change the way they work or possibly change the location of where those services are provided."

He warned that the impact on people in Scotland could be them having to potentially travel to different places to access care.

"We've seen it already. The withdrawal of interventional radiology in NHS Highland, that clearly has to have an impact on patients who are going to have to travel a lot further for those services," said Dr Morrison.

"I think there are lots of other places that are vulnerable. It's difficult to quote an example of who's next but there will be a next. I have no doubt that given the direction of travel in terms of the medical workforce in Scotland that there will be other services who will either have to change where they are being delivered or indeed some of them will have to just stop."

The Scottish Government says it is working to increase staff numbers.

