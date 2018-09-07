News Stand: My baby beheading, Burt Reynolds dies aged 82
Catch up with today's front page news from across Scotland.
The Scottish Sun - My baby beheading: Grieving mum relives birth hell.
Daily Record - Burt dies aged 82: Heart attack kills Hollywood legend.
The Scotsman - Payouts to Scots abuse victims will run to tens of millions.
The National - Mundell admits: Chaotic Brexit helps Indy case.
The Metro - Hackers attack British airways.
And finally the P&J - Train services cancelled due to staff shortages.
