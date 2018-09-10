News Stand: Spy cam in Airbnb flat, fresh Brexit fears
Catch up with today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record - Scots holiday shocker: I found spy cam pointing at bed in Airbnb flat.
The Scotsman - 200 days until Brexit: Fresh fears for Scots policing and 32,000 jobs.
The Press and Journal - £100m plan to build four new city primaries.
The Times of Scotland - Johnson's allies accuse Downing St of smears.
The National - Tory ministers 'refuse to talk to SNP MPs'.
And finally The Guardian - Met dropping more inquiries into serious crime on first day.
