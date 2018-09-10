Pedestrian fighting for life after being struck by lorry
The incident happened at the King Street/St Machar Drive roundabout in Aberdeen.
A pedestrian is fighting for her life after being hit by a lorry.
The incident happened at the King Street/St Machar Drive roundabout in Aberdeen at 11.40am on Monday.
A woman is in a critical condition following the collision.
Officers have closed all roads leading to the roundabout while investigations are carried out.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: "We received a call at 11.39am to attend an incident on King Street in Aberdeen.
"We dispatched a Rapid Response Unit, one ambulance and an officer to the scene."
