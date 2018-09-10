'Paedophile hunters' confront more than 100 Scots in year

Dozens have appeared in court after 'stings' were carried out by vigilante groups.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5833071212001-news-1009-hunters-new.jpg" />

More than 100 Scots have been confronted by "paedophile hunters" in the last year - with dozens appearing in active court cases across the country.

Self-styled hunters claim they carry out "stings" where adults are lured into sexualised conversations with fake children online because the "system has failed".

However, critics believe the practice amounts to "entrapment" and puts suspects and the wider community in harm's way.

The 'hunters' strongly defend their work.

STV News found evidence gathered by vigilante groups resulted in at least 66 out of 115 people being reported to court.

At least 14 have been convicted, including a 35-year-old Filipino man - jailed on Monday for 16 months and placed on the sex offenders register for ten years - who believed he was meeting a 14-year-old boy in an Aberdeen hotel for sex.

Also on Monday, a paedophile from Haddington was convicted of grooming offences at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Other cases have involved a 29-year-old chef who arranged to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl in Livingston.

Hunting groups will use "decoys" involving adults posing as youngsters on dating apps and sites to lure in men looking to groom children.

One of the most prolific groups has more than 50 exposures in the last year and more than 87,000 online followers.

In an interview with STV News, its Glasgow-born leader, who can't be named for legal reasons, said: "I've got no care in the world for a paedophile's safety.

"I just don't care. My only concern is for the children."

'I've got no care in the world for a paedophile's safety.' Leader of Wolf Pack Hunters

If the men begin sexual conversations with the child, the groups will record the chat logs before arranging to meet their target.

The alleged paedophile is then exposed either in a public place, or is visited at home by the group, before police are called.

The gang display banners and wear masks during stings and have hit the headlines after a series of violent disturbances following stings.

He added: "I embrace the word 'vigilante'.

"I'm not scared of you calling me a vigilante, because a vigilante is someone who acts when the system fails. The system has failed.

" I'm not a vigilante who'll go and dish out the justice myself. I'll bring them to justice and I'll hand all my evidence to the police.

"The reason I put a video in front of these men's faces and show the world who they are is because I don't want him living next door to somebody, being able to look over the garden at the weans while they are playing.

"I want every community in Scotland and England to know if there have sex offenders among them."

Members have no regrets confronting adults lured into strings.

Karen, another 'hunter', added: "It's their fault... If they get battered or whatever, they shouldn't have done what they did."

Between 2013 and 2018, the number of online child grooming offences reported to Police Scotland tripled from 26 in a year to 82.

However, it's unknown if the rise in 2017/18 is a direct consequence of activities by hunting groups.

Legal experts describe the rise of groups like Groom Resisters Scotland and Child Protectors Scotland as "challenging".

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5832987341001-hunters-map-wide.jpg" />

Dr Liz Aston, associate professor in criminology at Edinburgh Napier University, said the rise of vigilante evidence can be viewed in the context of austerity and stretched police resources.

"On the one hand they need to respond to the information provided because public protection is really important, and preventing harm to children and young people," she said.

"They can do that but also it is okay for them to say that they don't want to encourage vigilante activity because the two are slightly different things.

"You may have a group that says we are just helping to gather the information for police, in which case they can just share it directly with the police.

"But I think when they then share it on social media, there is a risk to the suspects, to the police investigations and the people living in the communities."

'When they then share it on social media, there is a risk to the suspects, to the police investigations and the people living in the communities.' Dr Liz Aston

Solicitor David McKie, partner of Levy & McRae, said: " The main argument is that it's entrapment.

"In other words, the person would not commit the offence if they hadn't been goaded into it and lured into it by the vigilante.

"That's what we lawyers call 'fact-sensitive' - what was the email like, what was the exchange like, what was said at the time."

Superintendent Elaine Galbraith, head of child Protection at Police Scotland, said: "Child protection is a priority for Police Scotland and we will robustly investigate child abuse in all its forms, which increasingly includes online offending.

"Police Scotland will always respond when information is received that a child or young person maybe at risk of harm with a focus on identifying and mitigating any risk posed.

"It's understandable that people want to protect children from harm but we would ask them not to take the law into their own hands.

"Revealing the identity of suspected offenders can jeopardise the safety of individuals, their families and the wider public."

The Crown Office said it does not work with paedophile hunter groups but that reports received from police may contain evidence from a group.

A spokeswoman said: "Careful consideration will be given to any reports of alleged criminal conduct submitted by the police to the Procurator Fiscal.

"Prosecutorial action will be taken if the report contains sufficient, admissible evidence of a crime and it is in the public interest to do so."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.