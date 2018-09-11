Ex-police chief slams 'very dangerous paedophile hunters'

More than 100 Scots have been confronted by the vigilante groups in the last year.

A former police chief has slammed the methods used by "paedophile hunters", describing them as "very dangerous".

More than 100 Scots have been confronted by the vigilante groups in the last year - with dozens appearing in active court cases across the country.

Self-styled hunters claim they carry out "stings" where adults are lured into sexualised conversations with fake children online because the "system has failed".

But those against the methods have claimed innocent people could be hurt if they continue with the tactics used.

Speaking on Scotland Tonight, Les Gray, former chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, said: "You're basically cornering this individual.

"You aren't threatening them but you're using foul language, you're being abusive towards them, you're calling them various names.

"The one I saw recently, you emptied their pockets on the pavement, you searched their bag and people are then getting involved.

"Streaming it live is a trial by social media and it's very dangerous."

He added: "There is a serious public order issue.

"Someone will watch one of the live streams and identify the person and attack their house and do something bad and there may well be there is other innocent people in that house."

STV News found evidence gathered by vigilante groups resulted in at least 66 out of 115 people being reported to court.

At least 14 have been convicted, including a 35-year-old Filipino man - jailed on Monday for 16 months and placed on the sex offenders register for ten years - who believed he was meeting a 14-year-old boy in an Aberdeen hotel for sex.

Oliver Braid, a paedophile hunter, claimed several arrests have been made thanks to the work of different groups.

He said: "I would say we always try to encourage our followers not to do anything.

"Earlier this year in January, I gave a chat log to Police Scotland and in April that person was still talking to me and we went and stung them and then they were arrested.

"There have been six incidents when live streaming isn't involved and the arrest hasn't been made.

"There are only two that have escalated beyond control.

"It's not ideal but I think there are lots of other things that happen in the community."

On Monday, a paedophile from Haddington was convicted of grooming offences at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Other cases have involved a 29-year-old chef who arranged to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl in Livingston.

Hunting groups will use "decoys" involving adults posing as youngsters on dating apps and sites to lure in men looking to groom children.

