Unemployment rate falls by 6000 as more Scots find work

Unemployment: Jobless total in Scotland fell by 6000 people. PA

The jobless total in Scotland fell by 6000 people in the latest quarter, new figures show.

The number of Scots out of work was 113,000 between May and July down from 119,000.

Those unemployed who were 16 and over was 4.1%, down 0.2% on the previous quarter but up from 3.8% in the same period last year.

The unemployment rate for the UK as a whole was 4% over the period.

Meanwhile, the employment rate for people aged from 16 to 64 in Scotland was 75.1% for the quarter, down from 75.8% in the same period last year.

The employment rate was slightly below the UK as a whole, where the rate was 75.5%.

Business, fair work and skills minister Jamie Hepburn said: "I very much welcome the fact that Scotland's unemployment rate fell over the quarter to 4.1%.

"On employment for women and young people, we continue to outperform the UK with an employment rate of 71.5% for women, higher than the UK rate of 71.0%, and an employment rate for young people of 56.2%, higher than the UK rate of 54.7%.

"Compared to the UK we also have lower rates of unemployment and inactivity for women and young people.

"While these results show a very slight decrease in employment, comparing these figures against historical trends shows Scotland's economy and jobs market remains strong despite the continued challenges facing our economy as a result of Brexit uncertainty."

