Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by tram

The incident happened at Saughton in Edinburgh at 12.15pm on Tuesday.

Tram: Area cordoned off by police. STV

A pedestrian is fighting for his life after being struck by a tram.

A man was hit by a tram, leading to major delays for commuters.

Police: Officers called to incident.

Tram services have been affected, with some being cancelled.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We are at the scene at the moment.

"It's an ongoing incident."

