Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by tram
The incident happened at Saughton in Edinburgh at 12.15pm on Tuesday.
A pedestrian is fighting for his life after being struck by a tram.
A man was hit by a tram, leading to major delays for commuters.
Tram services have been affected, with some being cancelled.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We are at the scene at the moment.
"It's an ongoing incident."
