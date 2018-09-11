  • STV
Students urged to get vaccinated amid mumps outbreak fears

The warning comes after a number of parents chose not to immunise their babies 20 years ago.

By Clare McNeill

Health experts are urging new students to make sure vaccinations are part of their university check list after a number of parents chose not to immunise their babies 20 years ago.

In 1998 a piece of research - which has since been disproved - suggested a possible link between the mumps, measles, and rubella vaccine (MMR) and various health conditions, including autism.

A number of concerned parents across the country decided against immunising their children which resulted in a significant increase in the number of cases of measles and mumps.

Now, NHSGCC health board has said it is particularly concerned this year as those who were babies when the fears around the MMR vaccine were at their highest, are now around 18-19 years old and potentially going to university for the first time.

As freshers week gets under way at universities, health experts are urging students to check their vaccinations are up-to-date.

Those who did not receive their MMR as a child are top of the list but those who have not had a vaccination against potentially deadly meningitis also need to take urgent action.

Megan McEachern, 27, contracted mumps whilst studying at the University of Glasgow. She was one of a number to be struck by the illness during an outbreak in 2010.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection recognised by painful swelling at the side of the face and under the ears. Other symptoms include headaches, joint pain, and a high temperature.

It's spread through coughing and sneezing, or direct contact with respiratory droplets (e.g. kissing or contact with tissues or hands with saliva on them).

Ms McEachern said: "I had a sharp, shooting pain down one side of my jaw and I thought I had toothache.

"I went to the dentist and they told me it was actually the mumps.

"I wasn't allowed to see anyone for 3 weeks because it's so contagious.

"The whole side of my face got really swollen. Just felt like I had a really bad flu.

'Nobody really knows about getting vaccinations so I think there needs to be a lot more information about that out there.'
Megan McEachern

"I wasn't able to go to uni or see anyone so it wasn't a very nice experience.

"I don't think there is enough information out there for students about getting vaccinations before they start uni I certainly didn't know anything about it.

"I think there's a real emphasis on things like keeping on top of your mental health, or making sure you're safe when you're out drinking.

"But nobody really knows about getting vaccinations so I think there needs to be a lot more information about that out there."

NHSGGC's Director of Public Health, Dr Linda de Caestecker, said: "We are particularly concerned this year, as those who were babies when the completely unfounded fears around the MMR vaccine were at their highest, are now about 18-19 and potentially going to university for the first time.

"While uptake in Scotland didn't really drop below 86%, some areas of England, particularly London were around 60-70%.

"This means that many students coming here could be at risk of spreading measles, mumps or rubella to unvaccinated students here too.

"Only two years ago there was a measles outbreak amongst students in Edinburgh so this, combined with a measles outbreak in Europe at the moment, means we are urging young people to find out if they got their two doses of MMR and if not get it now.

'We are particularly concerned this year, as those who were babies when the completely unfounded fears around the MMR vaccine were at their highest, are now about 18-19 and potentially going to university for the first time.'
NHSGGC's Director of Public Health, Dr Linda de Caestecker

"This offers almost complete, life-long protection against these infections."

Meningitis is another infection which new students need to ensure they are protected from.

A vaccination programme in schools means most students will be covered already but those who missed it need to make sure they get the Meningitis ACWY jag.

Dr de Caestecker said: "Again uptake of the vaccine was much lower south of the border, at about 50%, compared with about 80% in Scotland so there is an increased risk with new students coming into the city.

"University life, with lots of young people coming together from different areas, parties and socialising, is the perfect breeding ground for these infections to be spread.

Let's not forget that meningitis can kill and kill quickly, so it really is vital young people check to see they are protected."

NHSGGC advise those who might be at risk is to check with their parent or carer about whether or not they have been vaccinated, or contact their GP.

