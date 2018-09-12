News Stand: Hampden Heroes, Brexit threat to EU extradition
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, September 12.
Daily Record - Hampden Heroes: Tycoons seal takeover deal.
The Scotsman - Brexit threat to extraditing criminals who flee Scotland.
The P&J: MSP who made offensive slurs lands top job.
The Times of Scotland - BBC review of free TV licenses for over-75s.
The National - Brexit warning: Holyrood faces 'heavy burden'.
And finally The Herald - Watchdog: Rural areas are facing a no-deal disaster.
