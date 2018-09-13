Child abuse inquiry to investigate 17 more institutions
These establishments are in addition to the list of 69 institutions already identified.
A further 17 institutions are being investigated as part of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.
The list of places being investigated includes institutions run by a range of care providers, such as the Archdiocese of Glasgow, non-religious organisations, boarding schools and healthcare establishments.
These establishments are in addition to the 69 institutions already identified by the inquiry.
Lady Smith, chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, is urging anyone with information about the listed institutions to come forward.
"It does not matter whether you have already made a report to the police or to anyone else and it does not matter whether or not you have been involved in any other investigation," she said.
"You can still talk to us and we want to hear from you."
She added: "I am well aware that it can be difficult and very emotional to talk about experiences in care and I want to take this opportunity to give an assurance that we have a dedicated witness support team here who will help and support anyone providing evidence to us.
"They will do so throughout the process."
'I am well aware that it can be difficult and very emotional to talk about experiences in care.'Lady Smith, chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry
Case studies considering the care provided by female religious orders within the Roman Catholic Church have been completed.
Lady Smith's case study findings on the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul are due for publication in the next few weeks.
Investigations into the provision of care by the other institutions previously listed is ongoing, with evidence being taken from a range of witnesses.
The next public hearings are set to begin in October, focusing on residential child care establishments run by large care providers Quarriers, Aberlour and Barnardo's.
Anyone who wants to contact the inquiry can do so by calling 0800 0929 300 or by emailing talktous@childabuseinquiry.scot
New institutions being investigated
- St Andrew's School, Shandon, Dunbartonshire - run by the Archdiocese of Glasgow
- Lagarie House Children’s Home, Rhu, Sailor’s Society
- Redheugh Adolescent Unit, Kilbirnie, Salvation Army
- Balnacraig School, Perth
- Royal Blind School, Edinburgh
- Oakbank School, Aberdeen, Oakbank School Trust
- Harmeny School, Edinburgh, Harmeny Education Trust
- Donaldson’s School for Deaf Children, The Donaldson Trust
- Humbie Care Home, Humbie , Algrade
- Queen Victoria School, Dunblane
- Ovenstone Residential School, Fife Council
- Park Lodge, Calderwood Road, Glasgow City Council
- Cardross Park Assessment Centre, Argyll & Bute Council
- Dunclutha Children’s Home, Argyll & Bute Council
- Balrossie School, Inverclyde Council
- Lennox Castle Hospital, Lennoxtown, NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde
- Royal Scottish National Hospital, Larbert, NHS Forth Valley
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.