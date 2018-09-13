Child abuse inquiry to investigate 17 more institutions

These establishments are in addition to the list of 69 institutions already identified.

Inquiry: Run by Lady Smith. PA

A further 17 institutions are being investigated as part of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

The list of places being investigated includes institutions run by a range of care providers, such as the Archdiocese of Glasgow, non-religious organisations, boarding schools and healthcare establishments.

These establishments are in addition to the 69 institutions already identified by the inquiry.

Lady Smith, chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, is urging anyone with information about the listed institutions to come forward.

"It does not matter whether you have already made a report to the police or to anyone else and it does not matter whether or not you have been involved in any other investigation," she said.

"You can still talk to us and we want to hear from you."

She added: "I am well aware that it can be difficult and very emotional to talk about experiences in care and I want to take this opportunity to give an assurance that we have a dedicated witness support team here who will help and support anyone providing evidence to us.

"They will do so throughout the process."

Case studies considering the care provided by female religious orders within the Roman Catholic Church have been completed.

Lady Smith's case study findings on the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul are due for publication in the next few weeks.

Investigations into the provision of care by the other institutions previously listed is ongoing, with evidence being taken from a range of witnesses.

The next public hearings are set to begin in October, focusing on residential child care establishments run by large care providers Quarriers, Aberlour and Barnardo's.

Anyone who wants to contact the inquiry can do so by calling 0800 0929 300 or by emailing talktous@childabuseinquiry.scot

New institutions being investigated

St Andrew's School, Shandon, Dunbartonshire - run by the Archdiocese of Glasgow

Lagarie House Children’s Home, Rhu, Sailor’s Society

Redheugh Adolescent Unit, Kilbirnie, Salvation Army

Balnacraig School, Perth

Royal Blind School, Edinburgh

Oakbank School, Aberdeen, Oakbank School Trust

Harmeny School, Edinburgh, Harmeny Education Trust

Donaldson’s School for Deaf Children, The Donaldson Trust

Humbie Care Home, Humbie , Algrade

Queen Victoria School, Dunblane

Ovenstone Residential School, Fife Council

Park Lodge, Calderwood Road, Glasgow City Council

Cardross Park Assessment Centre, Argyll & Bute Council

Dunclutha Children’s Home, Argyll & Bute Council

Balrossie School, Inverclyde Council

Lennox Castle Hospital, Lennoxtown, NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde

Royal Scottish National Hospital, Larbert, NHS Forth Valley

