  • STV
  • MySTV

Nearly 2000 Scots women not invited for breast screening

STV

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman apologises to those affected during 'worrying time'.

Breast screening: 1761 women being contacted by the NHS.
Breast screening: 1761 women being contacted by the NHS. PA

Almost 1800 women are being contacted by the NHS after it emerged they were not invited for breast screening appointments.

It comes after a review of the Scottish Breast Screening programme found 1761 women aged over 70 did not receive their final screening appointment - with these being delayed for up to three years as a result.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman apologised to all those affected as she accepted it would be a "worrying time" for the women involved.

The review of breast screening was carried out after a "significant incident" in England meant an estimated 450,000 women were not invited to final screenings between 2009 and 2018.

Women in Scotland are invited to come forward for the screening checks, which are carried out in a bid to detect breast cancer before symptoms are noticed, between the ages of 50 and 70.

However, delays in the programme meant the women affected were not invited for their final appointment at the age of 70.

'The women are being contacted as a priority and resources have been put in place to ensure they are screened promptly'
Jeane Freeman

Ms Freeman said: "I know this will be a worrying time for the women affected and I apologise fully for any distress caused.

"The women are being contacted as a priority and resources have been put in place to ensure they are screened promptly and offered any wider support needed.

"This additional screening will not delay other women attending their routine appointments.

"This issue came to light following a due diligence review of the breast screening system in Scotland which was undertaken after a significant incident with England's breast screening programme earlier this year.

"I have been clear that we must learn from this and act to minimise the risk of similar incidents in future."

Screening the women who missed appointments should not affect routine breast check-ups, according to ministers, with NHS screening centres making arrangements for them to be seen as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, additional NHS staff are being put in place in a bid to provide reassurance to those affected.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.