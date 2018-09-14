News Stand: Salmond 'bullied' employees, Brexit passport warning
Catch up with today's front page headlines on Friday, September 14.
Daily Record - First Minister Salmond 'bullied' employees ten years ago.
The National - Brexit warning for Scots over passport threat.
The Scotsman - Blunder sees 1,800 women miss breast cancer checks.
The P&J - Accusations of child abuse at ex-city school.
The Times of Scotland - House prices 'to crash by a third' if no-deal Brexit.
