Expanding lodging scheme 'could address youth homelessness'

The supported lodgings scheme gives young people their own room in a private home.

Homeless: The supported lodgings scheme gives young people their own room. ITV Tonight

Expanding supported lodgings accommodation in Scotland could help tackle youth homelessness, a new report has found.

The supported lodgings scheme gives young people their own room in a private home whose occupants have been screened and trained, with specialist support given to both the hosts and lodger.

Already used in England, the US and Canada, supported lodgings schemes are used for care leavers in Scotland.

A Heriot Watt University report for housing and homelessness charity Shelter Scotland found a "high degree of support among sector experts" for expanding supported lodgings and an expectation it could reduce hostel and B&B use for young homeless people.

Youth homelessness has fallen in recent years in Scotland, but people aged 16-24 are over-represented among the overall homeless population.

Researchers found young people who had been in homeless hostel and B&B accommodation viewed it with "fear and trepidation", but in 2016/17 a total of 1,755 temporary accommodation placements for young people were into hostels and 670 into B&Bs.

Lead researcher Beth Watts said: "The findings provide strong support for the development and growth of Supported Lodgings schemes in Scotland, targeting young people who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

"It's clear there is an urgent need. Existing accommodation options for young people are inadequate. "Despite improvements in recent years, too many young people are still living in B&B and hostel accommodation at some point in their 'homelessness journey', an experience they can find isolating, intimidating and even harmful.

"For those that move into independent housing before they want to or with insufficient support, there is a heightened risk that the tenancy can break down."

Shelter Scotland's George Drennan-Lang said: "We think a Supported Lodgings service, with specially trained hosts, would provide some young people with the secure home environment they need to help move forward in life."

