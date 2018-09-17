Tail end of Atlantic storm set to batter Scotland

Gusts of around 80mph are to hit areas of the west coast and Hebrides from Tuesday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5835930219001-online-storm.jpg" />

The tail end of an Atlantic storm is to batter Scotland.

Gusts of around 80mph are to hit areas of the west coast and Hebrides on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Places including Mull, Tiree, Skye, Oban and Argyle will be the worst hit.

Yellow warnings have been put in place until 10pm on Wednesday.

Major travel disruption is expected across the country.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "The focus at the moment is on Storm Helene, the remnants of a hurricane, which will move north across England and Wales on Monday night.

"In Scotland we don't need to worry about the winds from this storm as it will stay further south, but she will bring heavy rain to the west of the country during Monday night and Tuesday.

"In Scotland, it looks like the worst winds will hit us from a separate system developing in the Atlantic on Wednesday.

"Winds will begin to reach gale force on Tuesday night, but stronger winds with widespread gales will affect the country on Wednesday.

"There could be gusts that reach around 80mph in some of the more exposed locations on the west coast, Hebrides and over hills."

'Winds will begin to reach gale force on Tuesday night, but stronger winds with widespread gales will affect the country on Wednesday.' STV weather presenter Sean Batty

Sean believes the gusts could be severe, with the possibility of trees coming down.

He said: "At the moment there are several possible scenarios and tracks that we're closely monitoring, some would see us escape the worst, but at the moment we should be prepared for the risk of damaging gusts.

"If the track is as we expect, there would be widespread disruption to ferry crossing, especially in the west.

"Trains would likely be affected and there's a possibility of trees coming down as most of them are still in full leaf.

"Central and southern parts of the country would be affected by the strongest winds during the first half of Wednesday, with this then extending to northern areas later in the day.

"Changeable conditions will continue for the rest of the week and the weekend, although with less windy spells."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.