News Stand: Police probe Paedo ring, Granny get your gun
Catch up on today's front page headlines from across Scotland.
Daily Record - Police probe capital paedo ring.
Edinburgh Evening News - Granny get your gun.
The National - "Appalling" secret plot to undermine Scotland in the EU exposed.
The P&J - Cargo ship causes ferry travel chaos.
The Courier - Cities deal funds may be slashed.
The Times of Scotland - Pregnant women face return of the weigh-in.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.