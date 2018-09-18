Extreme weather warning as 90mph winds to batter Scotland

Storm Ali is to hit central and southern Scotland including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

An extreme weather warning has been issued for Scotland with gusts of 90mph set to batter the country.

An amber warning for wind has been put in place on Wednesday from 8am until 5pm.

Damage to buildings, fallen trees and flying debris is expected.

Commuters have also been warned of major travel disruption.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "While Scotland avoided the worst from Storm Helene on Monday night, Scotland's major storm will be Storm Ali.

"This will bring very strong, damaging winds to central and southern Scotland.

"Winds across central and southern Scotland are likely to reach between 65 and 75mph while parts of the west could experience gusts of up to 90mph."

