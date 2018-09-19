News Stand: Scot's 'death sentence' in Cambodia, Ali on way

Catch up with today's front page headlines on Wednesday, September 19.

News Stand: 19/09/2018.

Daily Record - 'Death Sentence' for Scot in Cambodia.

The National - Dark money net 'closing in on Tories'.

Metro - 80mph Ali winds to pound country.

The Herald - Second poll on Brexit is viable, says author of Article 50.

The Press and Journal - Hundreds of illegal dumpers get away with it.

The Times of Scotland - Dementia threat soars in areas hit by pollution.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.