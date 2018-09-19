News Stand: Scot's 'death sentence' in Cambodia, Ali on way
Catch up with today's front page headlines on Wednesday, September 19.
Daily Record - 'Death Sentence' for Scot in Cambodia.
The National - Dark money net 'closing in on Tories'.
Metro - 80mph Ali winds to pound country.
The Herald - Second poll on Brexit is viable, says author of Article 50.
The Press and Journal - Hundreds of illegal dumpers get away with it.
The Times of Scotland - Dementia threat soars in areas hit by pollution.
