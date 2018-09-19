Travel delays and power cuts as Storm Ali hits Scotland

Winds of up to 90mph are expected across central and southern Scotland on Wednesday.

Storm Ali: High winds to batter Scotland.

Storm Ali is battering Scotland, causing travel disruption, power cuts and flying debris.

Winds are expected to hit 90mph across central and southern Scotland on Wednesday.

An amber "be prepared" warning is in place from 8am until 6pm.

Areas including Edinburgh and Glasgow are affected.

Roads including the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway have already been closed due to fallen trees.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "As we go through the morning, winds will pick up in central and southern Scotland.

"Gusts of winds up to 75mph will hit inland areas and as much as 90mph will affect exposed parts such as Islay, Kintyre, Jura and the higher ground of Arran and Ayrshire.

"Southern and central Scotland will be the worst affected before the winds move north with some of the strongest gusts along the east coast.

"The amber warning has been extended north to take in areas including Aberdeen as we expect strong gusts to take off from the Grampians later this afternoon and into this evening."

P&O and Stena Line have suspended services out of Cairnryan in Dumfries and Galloway while CalMac has cancelled a number of sailings in the Western Isles.

Disruption: The bad weather is affecting Dumfries and Galloway.

