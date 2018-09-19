Major incident declared as Storm Ali batters Scotland

A warning of threat to life has been issued for Dumfries and Galloway due to the storms.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5836963672001-sean-batty-reports-live-on-latest-updates-of-storm-ali.jpg" />

A major incident has been declared as Storm Ali batters Scotland.

A warning of threat to life has been issued for Dumfries and Galloway due to the storms.

Police Scotland and the council have called a major incident due to the number of incidents being reported in the area.

Buildings have been damaged, bridges have been closed and trains have been cancelled.

The Forth Road Bridge has been shut completely while the Queensferry Crossing has been closed to high-sided vehicles and double-decker buses.

Trains through the Central Belt have also been suspended.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5836918741001-news-stormali-dumfries-16x9.jpg" />

Services running through areas including Glasgow, Ayr, Largs, Ardrossan, Gourock, Wemyss Bay and Edinburgh are all affected.

A section of Princes Street in Edinburgh has been closed due to loose tiles while other areas of the city have been closed.

Gusts of 78mph have been recorded in Dumfries and Galloway while winds have reached 77mph near Lanark and 72mph at Glasgow Airport.

Flights at Glasgow and Edinburgh airports have also been delayed due to the storms.

Two cars were left trapped under a tree on Sinclair Drive in Glasgow due to the storms.

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: "We've not suspended operations.

"Each aircraft has its own tolerances regarding wind, so it's down to the airline/pilot.

"We have experienced some disruption due to the high winds caused by Storm Ali and would ask passengers to check with their airlines for information on their specific flight."

Rosenborg's flight to Glasgow has been delayed by four hours ahead of their Europa League game against Celtic on Thursday.

A Rosenborg spokesman said: "We learned very early this morning from our airline company that the flight would not be able to land at Glasgow Airport due to the weather.

"We were due to arrive at 1.30pm but now we will not take off until 4pm and not arrive until 5.30pm.

"It hasn't affected our preparations too much, we know the city, we know the stadium and we have stayed at the hotel before.

"If we were going to the city for the first time it would be a lot worse."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.