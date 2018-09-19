In pictures: Storm Ali batters Scotland with high winds
Trees have fallen on homes, trains have been disrupted and waves have wrecked havoc.
As parts of Scotland have been battered by forceful gusts of wind and heavy rain, Storm Ali has been making her mark on the country.
The storm, which arrived on Wednesday, was declared a major incident after a warning of threat to life was issued for Dumfries and Galloway.
Trains from Glasgow Central, Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverley were suspended, while the Tay Bridge and Forth Road Bridge were closed.
As the country continues to batten down the hatches, here are some images of the storm's impact on Wednesday.
Strong winds blow sand across the seafront at Troon Beach in Ayrshire.
People in South Queensferry battle against the wind near the Forth Rail Bridge.
Waves crash against a lighthouse in Aberdeen.
The roof was blown off a row of houses in Clydebank this afternoon.
A man is soaked as Storm Ali batters the town of Saltcoats, Ayrshire.
Yachts run aground at Fairlie in North Ayrshire as crashing waves push them to shore.
At least two cars have been trapped underneath this fallen tree in Glasgow.
The lighthouse at Ardrossan Harbour, Ayrshire, as waves crash against the walls.
Delayed and cancelled trains light up the board at Haymarket station in Edinburgh.
A tree falls on a house in Inchinnan, Renfrewshire.
A tree is uprooted in Coatbridge thanks to the storm.
Waves crashing on the rocks at Portcharlotte, Isle of Islay.
A car is hidden beneath a fallen tree in Cramond, Edinburgh.
