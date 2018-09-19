In pictures: Storm Ali batters Scotland with high winds

Trees have fallen on homes, trains have been disrupted and waves have wrecked havoc.

Storm: Gusts of up to 78 mph have been recorded. Rowan Inglis

As parts of Scotland have been battered by forceful gusts of wind and heavy rain, Storm Ali has been making her mark on the country.

The storm, which arrived on Wednesday, was declared a major incident after a warning of threat to life was issued for Dumfries and Galloway.

Trains from Glasgow Central, Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverley were suspended, while the Tay Bridge and Forth Road Bridge were closed.

As the country continues to batten down the hatches, here are some images of the storm's impact on Wednesday.

Strong winds blow sand across the seafront at Troon Beach in Ayrshire.

Sand is blown from the seafront in high winds. PA

People in South Queensferry battle against the wind near the Forth Rail Bridge.

Rain lashes down on South Queensferry. SWNS

Waves crash against a lighthouse in Aberdeen.

A lighthouse is battered by waves in Aberdeen. Derek Coull

The roof was blown off a row of houses in Clydebank this afternoon.

Roof blown off in Clydebank. Jackie Smith

A man is soaked as Storm Ali batters the town of Saltcoats, Ayrshire.

A man is soaked as he walks by the sea in Saltcoats. SWNS

Yachts run aground at Fairlie in North Ayrshire as crashing waves push them to shore.

Yachts run aground in Ayrshire. STV

At least two cars have been trapped underneath this fallen tree in Glasgow.

A fallen tree traps cars in Glasgow. STV

The lighthouse at Ardrossan Harbour, Ayrshire, as waves crash against the walls.

Ardrossan lighthouse is just visable in the storm. SWNS

Delayed and cancelled trains light up the board at Haymarket station in Edinburgh.

Cancelled trains fustrate passengers. STV

A tree falls on a house in Inchinnan, Renfrewshire.

A tree falls on a home in Renfrewshire. STV

A tree is uprooted in Coatbridge thanks to the storm.

Fallen tree in Coatbridge. Grant Mackay

Waves crashing on the rocks at Portcharlotte, Isle of Islay.

Dramatic waves captured on Islay. Rowan Inglis

A car is hidden beneath a fallen tree in Cramond, Edinburgh.

A hidden car among the debris of a fallen tree. SWNS

