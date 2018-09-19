Scotland returns to normal after Storm Ali chaos

People across the country felt the affects of Storm Ali, with winds of 102mph recorded.

Scotland is returning to normal after being battered by Storm Ali.

The storm was declared a major incident after a warning of threat to life was issued for Dumfries and Galloway, while winds of 102mph were recorded on The Tay Bridge.

Commuters across the country faced major delays, as all trains from Glasgow Central, Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverley were suspended.

Services running through areas including Ayr, Largs, Ardrossan, Gourock and Weymiss Bay were also heavily affected.

The Forth Road Bridge was shut completely and the Queensferry Crossing was closed to high-sided vehicles and double-decker buses.

The Tay Bridge was shut to all traffic after recording 102mph winds, and the Erskine Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles.

Gusts of 78mph were recorded in Dumfries and Galloway, while winds reached 77mph near Lanark and 72mph at Glasgow Airport.

Flights at Glasgow and Edinburgh airports were also delayed due to the adverse weather conditions.

Flight passengers reported the attempted landings to be very rough and bumpy.

Police Scotland said that during the day it was dealing with nearly 1200 incidents across the country.

Buildings were damaged, with debris causing chaos to homes and city centres.

Due to the major incident warning, school pupils in Dumfries and Galloway were banned from walking home over safety fears.

The Virtual Operations Support Team said some children had been injured by flying debris.

Scottish Power said it has experienced "considerable damage" to its network and around 60,000 customers were impacted by the high winds.

Although it has reconnected 40,000 homes to power, around 20,000 homes are still without power, with faults spread across the network.

Public buildings were closed early due to concerns, with Dundee's new V&A museum closing to new visitors at 3.30pm due to "exceptionally high winds at our entrance".

