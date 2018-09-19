  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland returns to normal after Storm Ali chaos

Morag Robertson

People across the country felt the affects of Storm Ali, with winds of 102mph recorded.

Scotland is returning to normal after being battered by Storm Ali.

The storm was declared a major incident after a warning of threat to life was issued for Dumfries and Galloway, while winds of 102mph were recorded on The Tay Bridge.

Commuters across the country faced major delays, as all trains from Glasgow Central, Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverley were suspended.

Services running through areas including Ayr, Largs, Ardrossan, Gourock and Weymiss Bay were also heavily affected.

The Forth Road Bridge was shut completely and the Queensferry Crossing was closed to high-sided vehicles and double-decker buses.

The Tay Bridge was shut to all traffic after recording 102mph winds, and the Erskine Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles.

Gusts of 78mph were recorded in Dumfries and Galloway, while winds reached 77mph near Lanark and 72mph at Glasgow Airport.

Flights at Glasgow and Edinburgh airports were also delayed due to the adverse weather conditions.

Flight passengers reported the attempted landings to be very rough and bumpy.

Police Scotland said that during the day it was dealing with nearly 1200 incidents across the country.

Buildings were damaged, with debris causing chaos to homes and city centres.

Due to the major incident warning, school pupils in Dumfries and Galloway were banned from walking home over safety fears.

The Virtual Operations Support Team said some children had been injured by flying debris.

Scottish Power said it has experienced "considerable damage" to its network and around 60,000 customers were impacted by the high winds.

Although it has reconnected 40,000 homes to power, around 20,000 homes are still without power, with faults spread across the network.

Public buildings were closed early due to concerns, with Dundee's new V&A museum closing to new visitors at 3.30pm due to "exceptionally high winds at our entrance".

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1431094-in-pictures-storm-ali-batters-scotland-with-high-winds | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.